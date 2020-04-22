'No compromise on their safety', tweets Modi after ordinance to end violence against health workers 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 will ensure safety of healthcare workers.

''The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline,'' Modi tweeted hours after the government brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.



It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020 ×

''It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!'' he added.

The government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers which carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone is found guilty.

"No incident of violence or harassment against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it will be implemented after the President's sanction," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said earlier.

"They can be penalized for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Lakh," the minister said, adding, "amendment to be made to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the ordinance will be implemented."

"Such crime will now be cognizable and non-bailable. The investigation will be done within 30 days," Javadekar added.

"If damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused," the minister asserted.