Ordinance brought in to protect health workers from being attacked: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting said today that health workers who are trying to save the country from the coronavirus epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks.

The minister said the government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers which carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone is found guilty.

"No incident of violence or harassment against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it will be implemented after the President's sanction," Javadekar said.

"They can be penalized for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Lakh," the minister said, adding, "amendment to be made to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the ordinance will be implemented."

"Such crime will now be cognizable and non-bailable. The investigation will be done within 30 days," Javadekar added.

"If damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused," the minister asserted.

On the resumption of flights, the minister said no decision has been taken it as yet.

Meanwhile, the ministry of home affairs said that strict action will be taken against those who obstruct the performance of the last rites of coronavirus warriors succumbing to COVID-19.

"Will ensure adequate security for healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers to prevent violence against them," the MHA said.