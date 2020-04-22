'Worst is yet to come': Pandemic could peak in India during May-June

As the country awaits the end of lockdown 2.0, reports are coming in about COVID-19 peaking in the next month.

According to media reports, the pandemic could peak in summers especially between May-June. As per the estimations and calculations by experts, cases are expected to be at least thrice the present number.

The estimations have been made by studying the rise of cases using different basis, i.e. time, percentage and reproduction of cases. These models observe and calculate how the outbreak can unfold in different scenarios. This, in turn, helps the government in deciding their next steps and being prepared.

The cases due to this virus may peak between May-June with the reproduction rate being 0.8.

If the reports are to be believed, the cases can drop down to zero by Mid-June only if the lockdown is extended till the end of May. Whereas, the process of eliminating the positive cases will continue till September 15 if the lockdown is extended till May 15 and is followed by social distancing.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, the total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 19,984 and the death toll is 640. The tally of those cured, discharged from hospital stands at 3870.

In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients jumped to 1383 and fatalities to 50.