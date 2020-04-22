COVID-19: Rapid testing paused due to issues with Chinese kits

Indian Council of Medical Research has instructed states to pause the use of Chinese rapid testing kits over concerns that they are faulty.

At least three Indian states have expressed dissatisfaction with the kits, claiming that they are malfunctioning and only have an accuracy of 5 per cent.

Rajasthan has outrightly refused to use them after its health officials found that the tests showed negative results for even those who they already knew were positive.

The kits are supposed to test the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus pandemic from blood samples.

Previously, several countries including Spain, Turkey, Czech Republic and the Netherlands have reported problems with kits.

They have returned thousands of testing kits and medical masks to China on the grounds of them being below standard or defective.

However, Beijing has denied any quality issues. In a statement last week, China said it attached "great importance to the export of medical products".

India imported almost one million kits from China to ramp up testing.