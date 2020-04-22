India's coronavirus case tally nears 20,000; death toll reaches 640

The nationwide lockdown has entered the 28th day even as the number of Coronavirus positive cases continues to rise daily.

As per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, the total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 19,984 and the death toll is 640. The tally of those cured, discharged from hospital stands at 3870.

In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients jumped to 1383 and fatalities to 50.



Maharashtra reported 6191 cases of the coronavirus disease, including 722 discharges and 251 deaths. Gujarat has now become the second-worst hit state with 2178 active cases and Delhi follows with 2156 infections.



Globally, COVID-19 has now infected 2,563,384 people worldwide and 177,415 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 681,477 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.