China's faulty test kits deal a body blow to India's fight against Wuhan virus

China's faulty test kits that couldn't detect the virus have dealt a blow to India's fight against the Wuhan virus.

Last week, India had bought lakhs of rapid testing kits from China and they have turned out to be faulty. World over, countries are complaining about unusable Chinese equipment.

In a daily press conference today Indian health officials said that the Chinese kits are not working and that there was a ''huge variation" in the test results.

States have been advised to not use Chinese test kits. India got 6.5 lakh testing kits from China on April 16, supplied by three Chinese companies.

About three lakh of these kits were sent to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The Rajasthan government went public with its findings today. The state health minister said they were expecting a 90 per cent accuracy. What they got, was more than 94 per cent inaccuracy. Only 5.4 per cent of the Chinese kits give an accurate result. The rest are faulty.

India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri said that he has been coordinating the procurement from China and added India was in touch with China to identify bonafide suppliers. He said that India is getting more supplies from china.

New Delhi has placed an order of 7-8 million PPEs and 1000 ventilators. It is a fact that options are limited which is why most countries continue to buy from China despite the poor quality.. After today's disclosure, India should re-think its orders from China as supplies from China cannot be trusted. Several countries have complained about China's defective supplies. Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Turkey, Finland and the United Kingdom have received faulty kits from China. The Netherlands recalled 600 thousand face masks purchased from china.