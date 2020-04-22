Global coronavirus cases pass 2.5 million; death toll rises to 177,415

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 25 lacs worldwide on Wednesday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.

COVID-19 has now infected 2,563,384 people worldwide and 177,415 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 681,477 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.



COVID19 - CONTINENT WISE DATA:

Europe has listed 1,234,340 cases and 109,381 deaths to date,

US and Canada together have 841,584 cases with 44,982 deaths,

Asia 174,020 cases with 7,191 deaths,

Middle East 133,221 cases with 5,784 deaths,

Latin America and the Caribbean 109,739 cases with 5,377 deaths,

Africa 24,409 cases with 1,195 deaths

Oceania 7,927 cases with 91 deaths

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States -- the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic -- has climbed by 2,751 in the past 24 hours, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Tuesday.

The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Baltimore-based university, with 44,845 deaths.

Nearly 40,000 new cases were reported between Monday at 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time, the university said.