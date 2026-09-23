/Nicaragua, Greece, Sri Lanka: Three ambassadors, one message for Indian travellers at WION Tourism Summit

Diplomats from Nicaragua, Greece and Sri Lanka used the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026 to make the case for their countries as emerging and enduring destinations for Indian travellers, each highlighting unique offerings, from untouched nature and volcanoes to island-hopping and shared civilizational ties, while acknowledging the challenges of connectivity that still stand in the way of deeper tourism ties with India. They highlighted how Indians can look at the option of tourism, keeping several aspects in mind in terms of cultural and sustainable tourism.

Nadeska Cuthbert, Ambassador of Nicaragua to India, at WION Iconic Tourism Summit

Question: If Indians want to travel to Nicaragua, how would they need to take a flight and travel there directly?

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Answer: "As of now, we don't have a direct flight to Nicaragua from India, or to Central America more broadly. Since last year, we have put in a lot of effort to increase tourism. Nicaragua is smaller than India, but it has abundant nature and forests, and its people are incredible, much like our culture. We are looking to build eco-tourism and sustainable tourism to protect and preserve both our culture and our nature. We definitely want more Indians to visit the country and see our volcanoes, try sandboarding, and go snorkelling at some of our sites. All of this can be experienced in a very short period of time."

Question: How can your country become a hub for the entire region, considering that if Indians travel so far, they may also want to visit neighbouring countries?

Answer: "Definitely, we see Latin America and the Caribbean as a whole. When you think of visiting this region, you can also think of visiting the neighbouring countries as well. Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras share a lot in common. We have beautiful natural resources along with wonderful people. Nicaragua is unique and authentic, this is because of our people, our culture, and our thriving economy."

Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, Ambassador of Greece to India

Question: Greece has already established itself as a major destination in global tourism, with a lot of Indian travel and Bollywood also playing a role in promoting the country. Do you think there are specific locations Indians prefer, and is there a direct flight to boost tourism between the two nations?

Answer: "We started a direct flight in January 2026. We have witnessed 40,000 people using that flight, and traffic between the two nations has increased. Interest among Indians in visiting Greece has always been there, and the number of people visiting Greece after the launch of the flight has grown by 28 per cent. Greece is not just a destination for summer and the sea; you can visit during other seasons too, and explore other locations, as the country is full of islands. There are also many mountains to explore."

Question: What is Greece doing to attract the younger generation? Are there any special initiatives?

Answer: "Greece has beaches, hiking mountains, luxury living, and also authenticity. AI can never replace physical presence, so we are trying to preserve that experience."



Mahishini Colonné, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India

Question: Apart from visa-on-arrival, is Sri Lanka looking at other ways to attract Indian tourists? One such initiative is UPI, which allows Indians in Sri Lanka to pay using a QR code. Has that been effective so far?

Answer: "It is very easy for Indians to travel to Sri Lanka, as it only requires an electronic travel authorisation, which is free. UPI has been in operation in Sri Lanka since 2024, and it has made things much easier for Indians. Beyond that, we are continuing to work on attracting more Indian tourists in the future."

Question: From Gen Z travel trends to religious tourism, particularly the Ramayana and Buddhism trails, what is the process for this, and can Indians visit these well-known trails? This is what connects the two countries, making India and Sri Lanka civilizational twins in many ways.