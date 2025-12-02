/NIA conducts searches in J&K and UP in Red Fort blast case, incriminating material seized

Searches were conducted at the locations of the accused and suspects in the two states. Eight locations were searched, including the districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Awantipora in Jammu & Kashmir, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
On Monday (Dec 1), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at several locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. These searches were part of the Delhi car bomb blast case its investigations. During the probe, digital devices and other incriminating materials were seized.
Searches were conducted at the locations of the accused and suspects in the two states. Eight locations were searched, including the districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Awantiporain Jammu & Kashmir, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on November 26 and 27, NIA conducted extensive searches in the Al Falah University complex and other properties accessed by prime accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganie and Dr Shaheen Saeed. Many locations in Faridabad were also scanned. During the previous search and as part of the probe, the authorities found huge sum of cash, foreign currency, gold and other incriminating material.
On Monday (Nov 10), explosions were heard outside Red Fort, 15 dead, several injured. Police and fire brigade teams had rushed to the spot. High alert was been issued across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Mumbai. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport had also been placed on high alert.
As reported by news agency ANI, the Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The investigation is underway; teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell, NSG, NIA, and the forensic department were rushed to the spot.