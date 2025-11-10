Google Preferred
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Nov 10, 2025, 19:17 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 19:31 IST
Multiple explosions heard near Delhi's Red Fort Photograph: (Credit: ANI/File Photo)

Story highlights

Explosions heard outside Red Fort; the exact cause and nature of blast yet to be ascertained.

On Monday (Nov 10), explosions were heard outside Red Fort, police and fire brigade teams have rushed to the spot. The exact cause and nature of the blast yet to be ascertained. High alert issued across Delhi, reports of several people being injured have surfaced, and police confirmation is awaited.

As reported by news agency ANI, the Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

This is a developing story, more to follow

