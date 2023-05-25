New Parliament row: PIL filed at top court seeking inauguration by President Murmu

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court asking "direction, observation, or suggestion" to the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the new Parliament building be officially inaugurated by the President of India. The petitioner further alleged that the Lok Sabha Secretariat broke the law by not inviting the President to the inauguration.

The petitioner refers to Article 79 of the Constitution which says that Parliament is made up of the President and the two chambers. It is stated that the President, as the nation's first citizen, has the authority to convene and prorogue Parliament sessions. The President appoints the Prime Minister and other Ministers, and all executive acts are conducted in the President's name. According to a report by LiveLaw, not inviting the President to the event is a humiliation and a breach of the Constitution. PM Modi to inaugurate the new Parliament building This comes just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the newly built Parliament building would be inaugurated on Sunday. Last Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the inauguration of the New Parliament Building.

As per a Lok Sabha release, the New Parliament Building in the national capital has been completed and symbolises the spirit of self-reliance in India.

"The lack of space was being experienced in the current building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the members," the release said.

The current Parliament building was erected in 1927, making it about 100 years old.

The Centre has invited all present members of both houses of Parliament, as well as ministers, secretaries, chief ministers, and administrators of Union territories. Opposition plans boycott However, as many as 20 parties have voiced their intention to boycott the event, including the Congress, CPI, AAP, and Trinamool Congress.

In a joint statement, Opposition parties said, “The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response."

(With inputs from agencies)