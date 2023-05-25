'Received thanks for supplying Covid vaccine': PM Modi arrives in Delhi after capping off three-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday morning, capping off a three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. PM Modi was greeted warmly at the airport, with crowds chanting 'Modi-Modi' upon his arrival in Delhi. Modi addresses the gathering On his arrival, the Prime Minister also addressed the crowd at the airport. Addressing people at the airport, PM Modi stated that he used his three-day trip to the best of his ability for the benefit of the country and to make the best decisions possible.

“Whatever time I could avail while my this 3-day travel, I utilised it in the best possible way for the good of the nation, for taking the best possible decisions for the nation. All the leaders I met..all the personalities I talked to have been so mesmerised and appreciative of India's holding the G20 Presidency this much excellently. This is a matter of great pride for all Indians,” he said. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia pic.twitter.com/WcaLavtyUY — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023 × PM Modi stated that he praised the nation in front of the world without hesitancy, but with confidence and pride.

“The reason behind this is the government you all have chosen with an absolute majority. When I talk, the world doesn't only believe in me, but also believes all 140 crore Indians whom I represent,” he added.

“When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi,” said PM Modi.

He said Tamil language is our language. It is the language of every Indian. It is the oldest language in the world. I had the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea, said PM Modi #WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome as people chant 'Modi-Modi' upon his arrival in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit pic.twitter.com/tvONGNW1AO — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023 × PM Modi also lambasted the opposition for challenging his government's decision to distribute Covid vaccine to foreign nations during the peak of the pandemic The Prime Minister stated that he has received gratitude for distributing Covid vaccination to other countries. 'Received thanks for supplying Covid vaccine' “The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies... Today the world wants to know what India is thinking,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi today took a veiled jab at the Opposition for their decision to skip the opening of the new Parliament building. Referring to his community engagement in Sydney, PM Modi stated that not only was Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, present, but also the country's former PM and the whole Opposition, all of whom were present for the benefit of their country. He stated that this is the strength of democracy. #WATCH | The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/S5ebMs6CsT — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023 × "The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community," said PM Modi.

ALSO WATCH | G20 Kashmir: International delegates indulge in market tours, yoga & golfing JP Nadda garlanded PM Modi On his arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was garlanded by BJP National President JP Nadda and party members.

"The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, it shows how much respect you have there. People of India feel proud when they see that our PM is being welcomed like this," Nadda said. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP National President JP Nadda and party members on his arrival at Palam airport after concluding his three-nation visit pic.twitter.com/6K7klH2FQR — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023 × “US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership," he added.

Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the PM of Papua New Guinea said that for him PM Modi is 'Vishwa Guru'. “Australian PM called PM Modi 'The Boss'... Today the world is seeing a new India because of the leadership of PM Modi,” said Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies)