India: 20 opposition parties boycott inauguration of new Parliament, Amit Shah issues statement

Parliament is the place where a country’s democracy thrives. Sometimes it’s where our leaders put up some of the ugliest political shows of our times. However, in India’s case, a political tsunami descended upon the new Parliament building even before it is officially inaugurated. India is getting a brand new Parliament this weekend, designed to accommodate more members and the latest technologies. However, a political crisis has broken out over whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate it or not. Twenty parties boycotting the inauguration ceremony A total of 20 parties have come together and said that they will boycott the inauguration ceremony, slated to be held on May 28. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi became the latest opposition member to voice his objection to PM Modi inaugurating the parliament, stating that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla must be the one presiding over the ceremony.

Watch: Indian PM Modi inspects construction site of new parliament × Other major parties boycotting the event are Congress and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the opposition parties said that the decision by PM Modi to inaugurate the new Parliament building and completely sideline President Droupadi Murmu was not only a grave insult but a direct assault on India’s democracy.