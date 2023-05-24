India: 20 opposition parties boycott inauguration of new Parliament, Amit Shah issues statement
A joint statement released by India’s major opposition parties has accused the Indian prime minister of assaulting Indian democracy by himself inaugurating the country’s new Parliament
Parliament is the place where a country’s democracy thrives. Sometimes it’s where our leaders put up some of the ugliest political shows of our times. However, in India’s case, a political tsunami descended upon the new Parliament building even before it is officially inaugurated. India is getting a brand new Parliament this weekend, designed to accommodate more members and the latest technologies. However, a political crisis has broken out over whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate it or not.
Twenty parties boycotting the inauguration ceremony
A total of 20 parties have come together and said that they will boycott the inauguration ceremony, slated to be held on May 28. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi became the latest opposition member to voice his objection to PM Modi inaugurating the parliament, stating that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla must be the one presiding over the ceremony.
Other major parties boycotting the event are Congress and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the opposition parties said that the decision by PM Modi to inaugurate the new Parliament building and completely sideline President Droupadi Murmu was not only a grave insult but a direct assault on India’s democracy.
The joint statement read, “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. We will continue to fight - in letter, in spirit, and in substance - against this authoritarian Prime Minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India."
Home Minister Amit Shah advises against politicising the issue
India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called on the opposition parties to “not politicise” the issue, and referred to the inauguration as an emotional process to link ‘New India’ with old traditions. He said at a press conference, “We should not politicise this (inauguration of new Parliament building) issue, let people think and react however they want to.”
Which political parties are boycotting the event?
Major parties that have signed onto the joint statement issued by the opposition are – Congress, DMK, AAP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), JD(U), NCP, SP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, JMM, VCK, RLD, RSP MDMK Muslim League, National Conference and Kerala Congress. So far, a total of 20 parties have declared to boycott the event, and the number is expected to rise and several parties are yet to take a decision on the matter.
