/Murder confession to surrender: Navy technician kills woman in Vizag, stores body parts in fridge

A naval employee allegedly killed a woman in his house in Vizag city. It is found that after the murder, he dismembered the 29-year-old woman’s body, some parts were destroyed, and the rest were stored in the refrigerator. The incident took place in LV Nagar, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Gajuwaka police station. After the cold-blooded crime, the 35-year-old accused surrendered himself to the police.

The deceased was identified as Mounika, and the accused as Chintada Ravindra. The latter worked as a navy technician and is a resident of Rajam in Vizianagaram district. Ravindra, who was married, was reportedly in an extramarital relationship with Mounika.

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According to reports, Mounika visited Ravindra after his wife had left their residence to visit her hometown a few weeks ago. He was alone at home on Sunday (Mar 29), and Mounika visited him in the afternoon after he called her.Reports suggest that the couple was indoors for several hours and got into a fight in the evening. In rage, Ravindra stabbed her, and she succumbed to her injuries.He then allegedly dismembered her body, stuffed pieces in a bag, and went to a remote location to destroy it. He stored the rest of her body parts in his domestic refrigerator.

According to the police, Ravindra then came to theGajuwaka police station to surrender and confess to his crime. On receiving the information from the accused, the authorities acted upon and recovered body parts from his refrigerator, but the head and other parts were missing. A special team has been formed to trace the head and other parts.