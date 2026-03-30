A retired Army Brigadier, VK Joshi, was shot dead on Monday (Mar 30) while he was on a morning walk in Dehradun. The incident took place near Tula Apartments in Johri village, where the victim was hit by a stray bullet, and officials informed that he died on the spot. SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal told news agency ANI, "The Rajpur police station received information about a firing incident during road rage. The police reached the spot and I did too, and found that a Retired Brigadier, VK Joshi was injured amidst the firing, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Among the 2 groups involved in the dispute, one has been arrested, while the other fled the scene but will soon be apprehended."

"All the accused, direct or indirect, will be subjected to action by the police. Police have filed a case in this case, and based on a complaint filed by the kin of the deceased," SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal added.

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The incident took place at about 7:00 AM near Johri village, which is under the jurisdiction of Rajpur police station. According to officials, a dispute allegedly broke out between passengers of two vehicles, which were over overtaking each other. This soon escalated into a fatal exchange of fire.

According to officials at the scene, the firing broke out during an argument between people travelling in two vehicles, and a stray bullet hit the Brigadier while he was out for a walk. Police cordon off the area to carry out the investigation.