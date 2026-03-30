A retired Army Brigadier, VK Joshi, was shot dead on Monday (Mar 30) while he was on a morning walk in Dehradun. The incident took place near Tula Apartments in Johri village, where the victim was hit by a stray bullet, and officials informed that he died on the spot. SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal told news agency ANI, "The Rajpur police station received information about a firing incident during road rage. The police reached the spot and I did too, and found that a Retired Brigadier, VK Joshi was injured amidst the firing, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Among the 2 groups involved in the dispute, one has been arrested, while the other fled the scene but will soon be apprehended."
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"All the accused, direct or indirect, will be subjected to action by the police. Police have filed a case in this case, and based on a complaint filed by the kin of the deceased," SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal added.
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The incident took place at about 7:00 AM near Johri village, which is under the jurisdiction of Rajpur police station. According to officials, a dispute allegedly broke out between passengers of two vehicles, which were over overtaking each other. This soon escalated into a fatal exchange of fire.
According to officials at the scene, the firing broke out during an argument between people travelling in two vehicles, and a stray bullet hit the Brigadier while he was out for a walk. Police cordon off the area to carry out the investigation.