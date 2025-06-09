Meghalaya Police released details in the murder of Madhya Pradesh resident Raja Raghuvanshi. The deceased and his wife were on a honeymoon; the former went missing from the East Khasi Hills district on May 23. He was found dead near Wei Sawdong Falls, 11 days after he went missing.

Announcing a significant breakthrough in the investigation, the SR Marak, Asstt. Inspector General of Police (A) Shillong, said, “Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case. Two were arrested from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and one from Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh). These arrests mark a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.”

The statement added, “We take this moment to reaffirm that the Meghalaya Police is committed to delivering justice with integrity, professionalism, and perseverance. We are deeply grateful to the families, the citizens of Meghalaya, and our interstate counterparts for their cooperation and support throughout this complex investigation.”

Police also released more details in the case

