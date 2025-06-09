/Meghalaya murder case: Who is Raj Kushwaha? Killed husband's family claims Sonam used to regularly talk to her employee

Meghalaya murder case: After the arrest of Sonam for allegedly killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother has claimed that she used to regularly talk to a man named Raj Kushwaha. Sonam allegedly hired contract killers to murder her husband, Raja, while they were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The couple was from India’s Indore.

Initially, Raja was found dead by the police, but Sonam was reported “missing.”

In a shocking revelation, the Meghalaya Police announced on Monday (June 9) that the wife was found at a dhaba in Ghazipur in an unconscious state. She was taken to a hospital, where she surrendered and was arrested, the Meghalaya Police said.

Who is Raj Kushwaha?

The brother of Raja Raghuvanshi told the news agency ANI that Kushawaha was an employee of Sonam with whom she used to talk almost every day.

"I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone," Raja’s brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, told ANI.

However, he refused to accept that Sonam was involved in the murder “unless and until” she confesses it.

“Both of them were happy when their marriage was fixed...We never thought Sonam would do something like this,” he said.

“I have never seen Raj Kushwaha till now, I have just heard his name... Sonam can be involved in this... They were only supposed to go to Assam to offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple. After that, they said they were heading to Shillong. We don't know which of the two planned their visit to Meghalaya. They did not book any return tickets,” the brother added.

What did Raja's mother say?

Meanwhile, Raja’s mother revealed that before their marriage, she wanted the couple to know each other, but Sonam’s mother rejected the idea.

“We had no clue anything was wrong, even during phone calls. If Sonam got Raja killed, I want the harshest punishment - the death sentence. But if she didn’t do it, then I won’t falsely blame her. I treated her like my own daughter; her behaviour was always good," Uma Raghuvanshi said.