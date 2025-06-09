'She cannot do this': What did accused wife's father say after her arrest in Meghalaya murder case?

Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father said that his daughter is “innocent” and the Meghalaya Police are “lying.” Sonam, who was reported missing, has been arrested by the Meghalaya Police for allegedly murdering her husband on their honeymoon by hiring contract killers.

Meanwhile, her father Devi Singh has said to the media that he has trust in his daughter and she “cannot do this”.

“They got married with the consent of both families. The state (Meghalaya) Government has been lying from the beginning. My daughter came to a dhaba in Ghazipur last night and she called her brother,” the father told news agency ANI.

“Meghalaya CM is lying regarding this case. A CBI inquiry should be done on him as well. I am sure that the CM is also lying. Union Home Minister Amit Shah should send the CBI there as soon as possible..." Sonam’s father said.

He said that Sonam called her brother in the night from a dhaba in Ghazipur, and then the police reached there and arrested her. He alleged that the police did not do any investigation.



“I am 100% sure that Meghalaya Police are involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. I have not spoken to the family of Raja Raghuvanshi,” the father alleged.

He also said that Sonam and Raja had an arranged marriage, and they did not know each other before that.

“I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Only my son, Govind, spoke to Sonam around 2 AM. Sonam reached the dhaba in Ghazipur on her own. Meghalaya Police are trying to trap Sonam in this case. If a CBI enquiry is done, officials of the Police Station in Meghalaya will be behind bars,” Sonam’s father added.

What did Raja's family say?

Meanwhile, the brother of Raja Raghuvanshi said that his family “will not agree that Sonam is the accused until and unless she confesses to this.”

He said that both Raja and Sonam were happy in their marriage.

What did police say?

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya when Sonam allegedly orchestrated her husband’s murder by hiring contract killers, police said on Monday (June 9).

Authorities found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday (June 7) at night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was carried to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she was arrested after surrendering.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that three other people were also nabbed along with Sonam in the alleged murder. One of the accused was found in Uttar Pradesh, and two were in Indore.

All three accused arrested told the police that Sonam hired them to kill her husband.

Police are questioning the accused and investigating further, officials said.

What did Meghalaya CM say?

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the police for cracking the case.

"Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case...3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant...well done," he wrote on X.