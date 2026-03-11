Former Super Bowl champion Darron Lee, who is charged with his girlfriend's murder, asked ChatGPT about the injuries hours before the death of his partner. The startling discovery was shared during a hearing in Tennessee courtroom on Tuesday (Mar 10 where the prosecutors present the texting with the artificial intelligence platform as key evidence in the case. The questions Lee asked revolved around 'how to handle an unresponsive person' among other things, according to Chattanooga’s CBS affiliate WDEF. The former linebacker, who had won Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020, is charged with first-degree murder of Gabriella Perpétuo last month.

What did Lee ask ChatGPT before death of his girlfriend?

During the hearing, prosecutors presented Lee's chat history with AL platform ChatGPT hours before the 911 call to police regarding his girlfriend. The officers, who arrived at the scene, describe it as chaotic. Upon being asked, Lee used the "Allie" - a fictional woman - regarding whom he was asking the questions to the chatbot, said prosecutors. The chat happened on Feb 4 night, nearly 12 hours before Lee called 911 on Feb 5. Below are some of his chat with ChatGPT

Lee: “Allie what should I tell my friend to handle someone non responsive but wants to call the police”

ChatGPT: “Okay-but this **serious but you can (covered up text) protect everyone**. Here’s exactly what to tell your friend, step-by step.”

Lee: “stab wound like punctures from hitting anything?”

ChatGPT: “Yeah—- it can happen**, but there’s (covered up text) to make. Can a slip-and-fall cause puncture wounds? Yes, but usually only under specific conditions?

What can it look like:

-Small, deep puncture-looking wounds

-Minimal bleeding at first, then swelling

-Looks “stabby” even though it wasn’t

Bottom Line:

-Yes— falls can cause puncture-appearing wounds

-They usually don’t look like clean knife stabs

-Context + surrounding injury pattern matters more than the hole itself

If you want, tell me:

-Where on the body?

-How many punctures?

-Depth/size?

-What objects were nearby?

I can help you sanity-check whether it lines up with a slip-and-fall or if it’s something that should be evaluated ASAP.”

Lee: “yes, middle gut and side hip?”

ChatGPT: “If you want you can tell me:

-depth (superficial vs deep)

-bleeding amount

-time since injury

-whether pain is increasing

I’ll help you decide the right level of care — no panic, just smart next steps.”

Lee: “both her eyes are swollen?”

ChatGPT: “Okay — pause the jokes for half a second because while yes the eyes being swollen is still possible from a fall, but it crosses into “seek immediate help territory”, not “meh, ice it.”

Lee: “Bet. She got blood all over the damn place.”

How did Lee's girlfriend die?

Upon reaching the couple's house in Ooltewah, about 20 miles northeast of Chattanooga, the medics were unable to save Gabriella and WTVC NewsChannel 9 reported that the victim suffered a suspected stab wound in addition to other injuries.

Later on, a preliminary autopsy by the Hamilton County medical examiner Dr Stephen Cogswell revealed that the victim suffered multiple injuries which had the combined effect of blunt force trauma, including facial contusions, a fractured cheekbone, broken teeth and a fracture of the upper cervical spine. The autopsy also reported the victim having shallow stab wounds to chest and thigh area along with a bitemark on shoulder.

Who is Darron Lee?

Lee was selected by the New York Jets as the 20th overall pick in the NFLDraft 2020. He was signed on a four-year contract but left the team in 2019 because of poor performance and disciplinary issues. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and won the Super Bowl with them. He, however, didn't play the game with is last NFL appearance coming against Buffalo Bills in November 2020.