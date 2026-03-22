/'Quit or I’ll murder you': Paapa Essiedu opens up about death threats following his casting in Harry Potter reboot

While fans are excited for the upcoming TV adaptation of the popular Harry Porter, the series has also been subjected to online criticism since its announcement. Recently, actor Paapa Essiedu, who has been roped to play the role of Severus Snape, revealed that he had received death threats after the casting announcement.

Paapa Essiedu on facing racism

During an interview with The Sunday Times of London, Essiedu shared that he has received disturbing messages since being cast in the series. The iconic character was originally played by Alan Rickman in the film series.

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Speaking about the threats on social media, Essiedu said, "I’ve been told, 'Quit or I’ll murder you'...It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, 'I’m going to come to your house and kill you.' So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered…That could age badly!"

The actor admitted that the experience had an emotional impact on him. "But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job," he said. "Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally."

Negativity has strengthened him

The actor further added that the abuse has, in some ways, motivated him to take the role. "But the abuse fuels me. And makes me more passionate about making this character my own, because I think of how I felt as a kid," he revealed. "I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world? That’s motivation to not be intimidated by someone saying they’d rather I died instead of doing work I’m going to be really proud of."

Essiedu also explained that bringing diverse faces into the popular fictional universes can have a powerful impact on young audiences.

About the Harry Porter series

HBO's upcoming series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

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Said to be an adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s book series, it is expected to debut in 2027.

About Paapa Essiedu