/A 'murder' of crows over Tel Aviv triggers chatter of bad omen and biblical prophecies on social media

A murder of crows was seen over Tel Aviv on Tuesday, with netizens quickly linking it to prophecies of doomsday. Thousands of these birds took over the city's skyline, hovering and circling over buildings. Videos showing the crows went viral as people watched the scene aghast, wondering if it could mean something amid the ongoing Iran war and the Middle East crisis. Others wrote that the eerie scene was a sign of impending disaster. The scene was not ordinary as the crows appeared to form black clouds. Residents watched the birds as the sheer number left them stunned. On social media, people called the eerie scene a "harbinger of doom", as a user wrote on X, it is "often followed by total catastrophe". Others linked it to biblical prophecy and cited a verse from the Bible's Book of Revelation 19:17. They claimed it describes "an angel standing in the sun, shouting to birds flying in midair to gather for the great supper of God."

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Regular bird migration through “world's busiest bird flyways”

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Meanwhile, experts noted that it was nothing out of the ordinary as the skyline over Tel Aviv is part of the "world's busiest bird flyways". They said the crows were simply in the middle of a routine seasonal migration. During spring migration, nearly 500 million birds pass through Israel, and crows often flock to urban areas for the nesting season. Israel commonly sees movement of crows, and thousands of them are seen leaving urban areas like Tel Aviv around March, primarily due to seasonal behaviour shifts, environmental factors, or disturbance, The Daily Mail reported.

Video of crows in Tel Aviv

Social media users insist the crows as bad omen amid Iran war

Despite a logical reasoning behind the occurrence, people think it is still an ominous sign, especially because of the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East. "It's still taken seriously back home in England, and the Romans would stop entire wars over this sign," one user wrote. Notably, according to ancient texts, the Romans watched the flight patterns and calls of birds and interpreted them as messages from the gods that could decide the fate of a war.