Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple issued a notice for a dress code, urging devotees to wear body-covering clothes while visiting the holy site. The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) has said that the dress code is being implemented to maintain decorum and sanctity on the temple premises.

Advertisment

The temple trust's notice announced that the devotees must wear decent clothing, preferably Indian attire, according to the news agency PTI. They are also barred from wearing short skirts and revealing clothes.

Also read | Maha Kumbh: India PM Modi offers 'deepest condolences' to relatives of victims who lost lives in stampede

The dress code will come into effect from next week and will not permit devotees wearing inappropriate clothes to enter the temple.

Advertisment

“Devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple,” the order said.

Also read | Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi urges devotees to take dip at ghats nearest to them, says 'situation under control'

Complaints of inappropriate clothing

Advertisment

The temple trust said that the decision to implement the dress code was made after several complaints were received about inappropriate clothing that made other devotees at the temple uncomfortable.

“We have received complaints over the clothes of some devotees from the other devotees. They want some restrictions on the clothing. Devotees need to follow the decision taken by the temple trust,” Pawan Tripathi, the treasurer of the Trust, told Mid-Day.com

Also read | Maha Kumbh and stampedes: A look at the deadly history of world's largest religious gathering

Tripathi further said that several temples in India have started imposing dress codes.

Apart from the notice on attire, the temple has also decided to stop using plastic bags for the distribution of prasad to devotees. The temple has reportedly started using paper packets on a trial basis.

Watch | Maha Kumbh Stampede: PM Modi calls for immediate support measures

In December 2024, the Banke Behari temple in Vrindavan issued an appeal for devotees to not wear half pants, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans, leather or any objectionable attire to the temple. The administration said that the temple is a place of worship and not a tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies)