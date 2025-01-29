Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the Maha Kumbh devotees hours after the stampede, to take a dip in the Ganga ghats nearest to them and not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat due to large crowds.

He said that several people sustained serious injuries in the incident, who are being treated at the hospital.

The UP CM said that around 10 crore devotees are currently present in Prayagraj due to which there was continuous pressure on the administration to keep the security measures in place as huge crowds of devotees are progressing the Sangam Nose.

महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज आए प्रिय श्रद्धालुओं,



माँ गंगा के जिस घाट के आप समीप हैं, वहीं स्नान करें, संगम नोज की ओर जाने का प्रयास न करें।



आप सभी प्रशासन के निर्देशों का अनुपालन करें, व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें।



संगम के सभी घाटों पर शांतिपूर्वक स्नान हो रहा है। किसी भी अफवाह… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2025

"Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in," he added.

सभी पूज्य संतों, श्रद्धालुओं, प्रदेश एवं देश वासियों से मेरी अपील है कि अफवाह पर कोई ध्यान न दें, संयम से काम लें, प्रशासन आप सभी की सेवा के लिए तत्परता से कार्य कर रहा है... pic.twitter.com/r3qAkveJoz — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2025

'PM Modi has taken stock of situation four times,' says Yogi

Yogi further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel were continuously taking stock of the situation.

"The PM has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation," the CM noted.

Further, sharing details about the situation in Mahakumbh, he said, "The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akharas have humbly said that devotees should take a holy dip first and once crowds reduce, Akharas will proceed for the holy dip."

"There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg and Sangam Marg. I appeal to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumour. Ghats have been made in the entire Kumbh area; devotees don't need to move towards Sangam nose only. Devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them," Yogi appealed while ensuring proper medical treatment of the injured persons.

