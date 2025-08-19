/Mumbai monsoon: Over 250 flights delayed as heavy rains disrupt airport operations

Add as a preferred source on Google

Published: Aug 19, 2025, 13:32 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 13:32 IST
File photo: The Mithi River experiences elevated water levels near the airport in Kurla, during the monsoon season, in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: (ANI)

More than 250 flights were affected on Tuesday (Aug 19) as heavy rains disrupted flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai severely disrupted flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday (Aug 19) morning. More than 250 flights were affected due to the severe weather conditions in the city. Eight flights were diverted between 9 am and 9:50 am, while departures and arrivals were delayed by about 45 minutes on average.

