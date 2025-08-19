Add as a preferred source on Google

  • /IMD issues red alert for Mumbai for second consecutive day as heavy rains lash city

Published: Aug 19, 2025, 10:17 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 10:17 IST
Waterlogging in Mumbai after heavy rain. Photograph: (ANI)

A fresh red alert for Mumbai and Raigad has been issued by IMD on Tuesday for the second continous day. In response to the alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges across the city and its suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh red alert for Mumbai and Raigad for Tuesday, predicting heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 65 kmph. This is the second continuous red alert for Mumbai. Following the alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges across the city and its suburbs.

Since early Monday, the city has been experiencing intense monsoon showers, recording over 500 mm of rainfall within 84 hours. Rain triggered waterlogging in multiple areas, including Chembur, Andheri, Dadar, Hindmata, and King’s Circle, disrupting normal activities and raising concerns about the city's flood preparedness.

