/IMD issues red alert for Mumbai for second consecutive day as heavy rains lash city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh red alert for Mumbai and Raigad for Tuesday, predicting heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 65 kmph. This is the second continuous red alert for Mumbai. Following the alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges across the city and its suburbs.
Since early Monday, the city has been experiencing intense monsoon showers, recording over 500 mm of rainfall within 84 hours. Rain triggered waterlogging in multiple areas, including Chembur, Andheri, Dadar, Hindmata, and King’s Circle, disrupting normal activities and raising concerns about the city's flood preparedness.