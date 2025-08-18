/Mumbai braces for more heavy rains, red alert sounded in Pune

After extremely heavy rains lashed Mumbai and it's adjoining areas on Saturday (Aug 16), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert until Tuesday, 19 August, while a red alert has ben sounded for neighbouring Pune where extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the next 48 hours.

Thane, Ratnagiri, Borivali, Kalyan, Mulund are some of the areas in Mumbai that will witness heavy rain leading to water logging and low lying areas being submerged. Ratnagiri has been issued a red alert for August 18.

Some of the districts in the Konkan region are also expected to receive widespread heavy rain in the next 48 hours.

A low pressure that has developed over the Bay of Bengal is responsible for the widespread and heavy rain in Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

“The heavy rainfall is being caused due to a low pressure that has developed over the Bay of Bengal, which has led to the formation of an east-west trough extending to the Arabian Sea and leading to severe rainfall in the Konkan coast of Maharashtra. The rainfall will continue till the middle of next week as a result of which the alerts have been extended for Mumbai,” said IMD.

On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm rainfall, after red alert was sounded in Mumbai by IMD.