/WATCH | Boy swims on road, car stuck in underpass: Flood-like situation in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall

Incessant rains have battered Mumbai, resulting in a flood-like situation in many parts of the city. The waterlogging has brought the city to a standstill, disrupting traffic on roads, affecting local train operations, and leading to flight delays on Tuesday (Aug 19). While the current situation in India’s financial capital has caused inconvenience for residents, some have found joy in swimming in the waterlogged streets.

A video surfaced on social media showing a young boy swimming on a flooded road in Mumbai. The incident was captured outside a mall in the city. Some other kids were also seen sitting and wading in the water, turning the chaos into laughter. The clip was widely shared on social media.

Several other videos also surfaced on social media. Another video showed a car stuck in a flooded underpass in Thane, the a city adjoining Mumbai. Two people were stuck in the car and were reportedly rescued by locals.

The tracks of Mumbai’s local train were also seen waterlogged amid extreme rainfall.

High tide was also seen at the Gateway of India.

Flight operations were also disrupted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, leading to over 250 flights delays.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and the Ghats of Pune. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in the city and urged private organisations to allow employees to work from home. Schools and colleges remained were also closed as extremely heavy showers were predicted in the city and adjoining districts on Tuesday. The authorities have advised resident not to step out of their homes unless necessary.