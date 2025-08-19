/‘Hats off’: Air India pilot earns praises for safely landing plane despite heavy rains in Mumbai | WATCH

As heavy rain batters Mumbai, a video of an Air India plane making a safe landing at the city’s airport amid severe weather conditions and low visibility has gone viral on social media. This comes as a red warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as incessant and persistent rain disrupts normal life in Mumbai. Several areas experienced a flood-like situation, affecting daily life and causing inconvenience for the residents.

In the video, recorded and posted by a passenger on Tuesday (Aug 19), the plane can be seen making a smooth landing despite low visibility and heavy rainfall. “Mumbai airport landing in the midst of heavy rains,” the user wrote. Praising the pilot of the plane, the caption added, “Hats off to Captain Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility.”

The video showed the aircraft’s wing as it descended towards the runway at Mumbai airport. The plane showed minimal turbulence and made a steady descent despite strong winds and heavy downpours before safely touching down on the tarmac.

Several social media users hailed the pilot’s skilful landing despite adverse weather conditions. “Hats off for the landing,” a person said. Another said, “Full Marks to the Captain!! The True Heroes of Indian Skies!!” A third said, “Very skilful Pilot. Well done.” One user wrote, “Big Salute.”

A person stated, “The weather conditions in Mumbai would make the best of Pilots feel relieved on safely reaching their destination. Needless to mention, a Pilot’s job is not everyone’s cup of tea.”

While one said, “Real problem will start when u get out of the airport … all roads are waterlogged.” Replying to this comment, the original poster wrote, “It was,” while sharing images of the waterlogged streets of Mumbai due to heavy rains.

On Tuesday (Aug 19) morning, more than 250 flights were affected due to the severe weather conditions in the city.



Several other residents took to X to share clips of submerged roads, local train tracks, underpasses, and other areas. The disruptions resulted in inconvenience to commuters, bringing the city to a standstill.

According to the IMD data, several parts of the city received 200 mm of rain, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs recording the highest at 255.5 mm.

