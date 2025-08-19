/Mumbai floods déjà vu: Red alerts, heaviest rains on record bring back fears of 2005, 2017 deluge

Recent heavy downpour, continuous red alert and high tides in Mumbai have evoked memories of the devastating 2005 deluge flood that claimed the lives of 1,094 people. Currently, Mumbai is experiencing severe waterlogging due to heavy rain, prompting officials to close government, semi-government offices, schools, colleges, and transport activities.

The ongoing rain has claimed 8 lives as of now and received a record rainfall of around 300 mm, which is considered the third heaviest rainfall in 24 hours in Mumbai after the 2005 deluge, devastating flood triggered by heavy rain of 944 mm in 20 years, and the 2017 floods due to rain of about 468 mm in 12 hours. The 2005 rain was the eighth heaviest rainfall ever recorded in 24 hours across the world, and within a 12-hour window from 8 am to 8 pm, the city was submerged with 644 mm (25.35 inches) of rain, according to a report in Firstpost.

Currently, the trauma of that event was brought back after the Mithi River began rising to a dangerous level, and the BMC evacuated citizens from Kranti Magar in Mumbai. More than 10 lakh acres of cropland have been submerged under water.

The unforgettable saga of 2005 Mumbai's 26/7 deluge

July 26, 2005, stands out as one of the darkest and most devastating days in the history of Mumbai. Dubbed as ‘26/7’, Mumbai came halt on this day due to floods triggered by heavy rains, which paralysed the entire city. Due to unprecedented 944 mm (37.17 inches) of rain pouring down, nearly half of the city's annual average rainfall in just 24 hours, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life, according to a report by CNBC.

Between 8 am and 8 pm, 644 mm of rain lashed the city in a single day, claiming over 1,000 lives due to drowning, electrocution, and landslides across several parts of the city. In addition, more than 14,000 homes were destroyed, making them less sheltered, without food, or access to clean water.

Over 37,000 auto-rickshaws, 900 BEST buses, 4,000 taxis, and 10,000 trucks and tempos were either damaged or immobilised, resulting in estimated economic losses of around ₹ 5.5 billion (approximately $100 million).

The lifeline of the city, local trains, were stopped completely with damaged trains and tracks. The Mumbai airport was also shut down for more than 30 hours, resulting in the cancellation of 700 flights. Additionally, the communication system was also disrupted, with approximately 5 million mobile users and 2.3 million landline users losing connection for several hours.

The 2017 floods

Similarly, heavy rainfall, about 468 mm in 12 hours, led to widespread flooding on August 29, 2017, marking the third such rain in the 20 years of Mumbai's history. During the incident, the city faced major disruptions: trains ceased operations, power shutdowns were implemented to prevent electrocutions, roads flooded, and schools were closed. However, the death toll was comparatively low, but it was one of the most monsoon-related chasms in Mumbai.