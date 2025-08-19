/Beware! Met department warns next high tide will hit Mumbai at THIS time

Mumbai witnessed the first high tide at 9:17 AM on Tuesday amid intense and non-stop rainfall that triggered waterlogging and flooded streets. The second highest tide was witnessed at 10:07 AM and upcoming high tide is likely at 9:41 PM. Following the heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for Mumbai and Raigad for Tuesday, predicting heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 65 kmph.

For the upcoming week, the Mumbai tide chart indicate multiple peaks in the first half of the day till Saturday, August 23. The highest tide is likely to reach 4.5m, which is nearly 15 feet. The high tide in Mumbai is also set to hit at 10:19 AM tomorrow with the possibility to go as high as 13 feet. But, the high tide will come back at 9:55 PM on August 20.

Since early Monday, the city has been experiencing intense monsoon showers, recording over 500 mm of rainfall within 84 hours. Rain triggered waterlogging in multiple areas which includes Chembur, Andheri, Dadar, Hindmata, and King’s Circle, disrupting normal activities and raising another concerns about the flood preparedness of the city.

Water level of Mithi river rises

Maharashtra Chief Minister office confirmed that 350 persons from the Kurla area of the Mumbai were relocated to a safe place as the Mithi river in the city on Tuesday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that more than 10 lakh acres of cropland have been submerged under water, according to a report by the Hindu.

He also stated the situation in Mumbai is under surveillance of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the water level in Mithi river has been rising.

The Central Railway on Tuesday also suspended local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations after a section of tracks submerged after heavy downpour, officials said. In addition, IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday issued a travel guidelines for traveler flying out of Mumbai due to incessant rain causing waterlogging in the city.

Heavy rain disrupts life in Mumbai

Meanwhile, seven people have lost their lives so far in Maharashtra due to rain-related incidents, including three in Nanded, one in Hingoli, and two in Beed, according to ET. Following the heavy rain and waterlogging, road traffic slowed in several parts of the city, and train services across the Central, Harbour, and Western lines also suffered delays. Due to poor visibility triggered by rain prompted to at least 10 flights executing go-arounds and one being diverted.