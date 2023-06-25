Multiple deaths, hundreds rescued as heavy rains, floods hit parts of India

At least four deaths have been reported so far as heavy rains lashed out in parts of India, on Sunday (June 25). In the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, two people lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.



Meanwhile, at least two senior citizens were killed in the country’s financial capital city, Mumbai, after a two-storey building collapsed. More than 120 people were rescued in the eastern state of Assam by the country’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said an official, on Sunday. At least two killed in Himachal Pradesh in flash floods The Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has been battered after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst hit the state’s Solan and Hamirpur districts with heavy rain in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu, on Sunday. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, two people were killed as one person drowned in Hamirpur and Shimla districts each, reported PTI.

The heavy rains have also damaged crops, homes and vehicles, and washed away livestock, in the Indian state which has since suffered losses worth $95,139 (Rs 78 lakh). The emergency centre officials also said that the uprooted trees blocked some 126 roads, including two national highways.

Furthermore, 141 transformers suffered damage during the rain which also disrupted power supply in parts of the Indian state. Meanwhile, the Met office has cautioned about the possibility of flash floods in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba and Kullu districts, reported PTI.

Mandi district police officials told ANI that the flash floods have hit the Bagipul area near Prashar Lake, with over 200 people including tourists and locals stranded near Baggi Bridge.



Content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. Viewer discretion is advised. WION is not responsible for the content of the video. #UPDATE In the road leading to Parashar ahead of Kamand, due to a cloudburst around Baghi bridge, the whole road has been closed due to flood: Mandi Police A bus of students of Chamba and many vehicles that were coming back from Parashar got stuck. Facilities have been arranged… pic.twitter.com/ttxfl503eY — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023 × In a later update, the official said that the whole road had to be closed due to the cloudburst and many vehicles including a bus of students coming back from Parashar got stuck. “Facilities have been arranged for their overnight stay as there is no possibility of the road opening tonight,” said the Mandi police, as per ANI. Mumbai: At least two killed after building collapse As per local media reports, two residential buildings in different parts of Mumbai collapsed after sporadic heavy rains in different parts of the city. One building collapsed in the Vile Parle area where two senior citizens of a family died and two others were injured. The incident took place at around 2:27 pm (local time).

The Mumbai Fire Brigade deployed two fire engines to help with search and rescue. The deceased were later identified as Prishila Misauita (65) and Robi Misauita (70), who as per officials, were on the building’s balcony when it collapsed.

All four were taken to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where two people were declared “brought dead,” and the other two have been described as seriously injured. Meanwhile, a second building collapsed in the city’s Ghatkopar area where rescue operations continued till evening as two people are feared trapped under the debris.

Speaking about the water logging in several parts of the city, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, on Sunday said that the war room is constantly monitoring the situation while the local BMC is working around the clock and responded to around 1,200 calls.



ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra 2023: CRPF undertakes extensive review of operational readiness More than 120 were rescued after floods in Assam: NDRF 10 teams of NDRF were deployed in the Indian state of Assam, on Sunday, to undertake flood relief operations in “low-lying areas” and rescued more than 120 people, said an NDRF spokesperson in an update at 6:30 pm (local time).

This comes as over 400,000 people have been affected due to the floods across nine districts of the state, however, the water levels began receding on Sunday. Each NDRF team has about 35 to 40 rescuers who were also involved in assisting the local authorities in the distribution of relief material, said the officials.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), so far three people have lost their lives due to the first wave of flood in different parts of the state. Watch | Woman rescued in Haryana after her car was swept away due to flash floods According to officials, a woman in the Indian state of Haryana's Panchkula nearly got swept away in a river after the level suddenly rose in a flash flood while she was still inside the vehicle. However, some nearby locals managed to get her out of the car amid a strong current of water and rushed her to a local hospital.



Content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. Viewer discretion is advised. WION is not responsible for the content of the video. #WATCH | Haryana | A woman's car swept away due to a sudden excessive water flow in the river due to rain in Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula. The car was parked near the river. The woman had arrived here to offer prayers at a temple. She has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts to… pic.twitter.com/UlCcsuqNH1 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023 × In a separate incident, at least eight people were rescued by the NDRF near the Ghaggar river in Panchkula.



(With inputs from agencies)





