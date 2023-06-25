Amarnath Yatra 2023: CRPF undertakes extensive review of operational readiness

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Dr. S. L. Thaosen, IPS, Director General (DG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on 25 June undertook an all-encompassing visit of multiple camp locations at Baltal, Domail, Sarbal, and Neelgrath to review the operational and administrative preparedness of the CRPF deployed for Amarnath Yatra 2023.

The visit to camps was aimed at assessing the arrangements and preparedness for ensuring an atmosphere of absolute security and confidence for the hundreds of thousands of devoted pilgrims who would be undertaking the pilgrimage.

With the Yatra to commence in a few days, DG, CRPF reviewed the preparedness of forces himself to ensure its successful conduct. In addition to assessing operational readiness, DG also reviewed the contingency drills of various eventualities for CRPF’s timely response in the face of any unforeseen circumstances.

Emphasising a zero-error policy, every aspect of security planning was scrutinized to mitigate any potential risks and ensure a seamless, secure, and pleasant experience for the pilgrims.

Furthermore, DG laid special emphasis on disaster management preparedness for any natural calamity that may arise.

''CRPF’s comprehensive disaster management protocols were reviewed for its swift and timely response to mitigate the impact of any adverse event like that of last year’s cloud burst. This proactive approach would ensure that the SANJY-2023 remains resilient in the face of challenges prioritising the safety and well-being of devotees,'' he added.

With a sense of profound appreciation for the ardent devotees embarking on this spiritual and arduous journey, DG, CRPF extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and fulfilling experience.

