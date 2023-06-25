India: Woman dies of electrocution at national capital's railway station amid rains

A young woman died on Sunday (June 25) after getting electrocuted at the New Delhi railway station in India's national capital amid waterlogging caused by incessant rains since last night. The unfortunate incident occurred before the victim was about to board the Bhopal Shatabdi train from the railway station.



Sakshi Ahuja, who was residing in Preet Vihar, East Delhi, went to the railway station at around 5:30 am in the morning. She was accompanied by two women and three children. To avoid puddles formed amid rains, Ahuja held on to an electric pole because of which she suffered a massive jolt of power that caused her death.

Locals present at the railway station rushed the woman to a hospital with the hope of saving her life, however, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, stated the police. The accident took place near New Delhi railway station's exit number one, said police in a statement, adding that the woman was lying unconscious when they reached the spot.



"Immediately, they, along with injured Sakshi Ahuja's sister, Madhvi Chopra, took her to LHMC (Lady Hardinge Medical College) hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead," the police stated.

Family accuses negligence, register complaint

Madhvi Chopra, sister of the victim, then registered a complaint alleging that the concerned authorities have been negligent on the basis of which a case was filed, the police added.



Sakshi Ahuja's father Lokesh Kumar Chopra also slammed the concerned authorities for negligence. "We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the information that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The visuals of the site at which the incident occurred showed naked electric wires present at the bottom of the pole which may have led to the freak accident. As per reports, repair work was ongoing in the area because of which many live wires were present there, clinging to the water.

Investigation underway

The incident is being investigated by the Railways and the police. The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for post-mortem and the Forensic Science Laboratory's (FSL) team reached the scene of the incident to collect evidence and help in determining what led to the electrocution.

A woman died due to electrocution on New Delhi railway station premises. FSL team is present on the spot. The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem. Probe underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/p4c6oqH0vh — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023 ×

Speaking about the incident, Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar said, “From the preliminary investigation, it seems that this incident happened due to the current due to accumulation of water due to rain. It appears that there was current leakage from the cable due to insulation failure and it is not any deficiency in the working system of the Railways. An investigation is being done to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. An electrical safety drive has been started in Delhi Circle so that such an incident does not happen again.”