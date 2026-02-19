/Multi-layered security put in place in J&K's Gulmarg & Tangmarg for upcoming Khelo India Winter Games

Ahead of the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games event, authorities have put in place elaborate and multi-layered security arrangements across Gulmarg and Tangmarg areas to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the prestigious national sports gathering.



Security forces, including the local police and allied agencies, have intensified patrolling in and around the town. Checkpoints have been established at key entry and exit points, while surveillance systems have been strengthened to maintain a secure environment for athletes, officials and spectators expected to arrive from across the country.

WATCH: d

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Senior officials said comprehensive security reviews and coordination meetings have been held to streamline traffic regulation, crowd management and emergency response mechanisms. Special focus has been placed on quick response teams, medical preparedness and seamless movement of participants to and from event venues.



The administration has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere for visiting contingents. Authorities emphasised that the heightened security grid is precautionary in nature and aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted conduct of competitions under the national sports initiative.