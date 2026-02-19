Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Multi-layered security put in place in J&K's Gulmarg & Tangmarg for upcoming Khelo India Winter Games

Multi-layered security put in place in J&K's Gulmarg & Tangmarg for upcoming Khelo India Winter Games

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 17:22 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 17:22 IST
Multi-layered security put in place in J&K's Gulmarg & Tangmarg for upcoming Khelo India Winter Games

Security arrangements across Gulmarg and Tangmarg areas of J&K ahead of Khelo India Winter Games event. Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Checkpoints have been established at key entry and exit points, while surveillance systems have been strengthened to maintain a secure environment for athletes, officials and spectators expected to arrive from across the country.

Ahead of the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games event, authorities have put in place elaborate and multi-layered security arrangements across Gulmarg and Tangmarg areas to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the prestigious national sports gathering.


Security forces, including the local police and allied agencies, have intensified patrolling in and around the town. Checkpoints have been established at key entry and exit points, while surveillance systems have been strengthened to maintain a secure environment for athletes, officials and spectators expected to arrive from across the country.

WATCH:

d

Add WION as a Preferred Source


Senior officials said comprehensive security reviews and coordination meetings have been held to streamline traffic regulation, crowd management and emergency response mechanisms. Special focus has been placed on quick response teams, medical preparedness and seamless movement of participants to and from event venues.


The administration has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere for visiting contingents. Authorities emphasised that the heightened security grid is precautionary in nature and aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted conduct of competitions under the national sports initiative.


The robust arrangements underscore the administration’s commitment to successfully hosting the event and promoting sporting excellence in the region through the Khelo India platform.

Trending Stories

Also read: Ancient wisdom, future tech: Meet youngest keynote speaker Ranvir Sachdeva at India AI Summit

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

Trending Topics