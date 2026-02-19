/Ancient wisdom, future tech: Meet youngest keynote speaker Ranvir Sachdeva at India AI Summit

Eight-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva has become the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. The child prodigy has many feathers in his cap; apart from being a technologist, he is also a global author. In an interview with news agency ANI, he mentioned how he will be speaking about his own use case of an Indian AI model.



"I'm here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I'm talking about how I'm linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies. I'm also covering the different approaches which the rest of the nations are building AI,” he said.

“I'm talking about how India is building AI with. I'm sharing my own use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I'm contributing to India's GDP and driving AI literacy with it,” Sachdeva added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The summit aims to transform vision into action. It “marks a defining global inflection point — transitioning from dialogue to demonstrable impact”. The summit envisions a future where AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards our shared planet.

Talking about India and Indians leading the show, the French President Emmanuel Macron, in his address at the India-France Innovation Forum siad people of Indian origin are leading from Silicon Valley to Champs-Élysées, he named CEOs of tech giants to major fashion houses.

He said, "The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian. The CEO of Palo Alto Networks is Indian. The CEO of Chanel is from Kolhapur, right here in this state.”



