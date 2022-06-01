MS Dhoni in legal trouble as FIR filed against former India captain in Bihar

Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni was named in a FIR filed in Bihar’s Begusarai in connection to a bounced cheque given by New Global Produce India Limited. Dhoni, who promoted the New Global Produce India Limited in the past, was named in the FIR along with seven other people and Begusarai’s CJM's court, the bounced cheque was worth Rs 3 million. The initial court hearing took place on Monday in front of Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra with the next hearing taking place on June 28. However, Dhoni has not been summoned for the case as of now.

The cheque was made out to SK Enterprises after an order of fertilisers worth Rs 3 million. However, most of the product went unsold and NGPIL gave them the cheque as compensation. Later, the cheque given by NGPIL bounced after it was submitted to the bank and that resulted in the FIR.

Neeraj Kumar Nirala, who owns SK Enterprises, went on to register the FIR against Dhoni and seven others after the payment was not completed. But the company has not replied to the legal notice.

Dhoni just finished representing Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The veteran wicketkeeper batsman did not have a good outing with his team ending the tournament at the bottom of the points table. Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy ahead of the new season but had to take over the position once again after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down.