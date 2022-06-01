Australia step closer to replacing Queen as it appoints ‘minister for republic’ 

There is now an 'assistant minister for the republic' in Australia, raising the possibility that the Queen will no longer be the country's head of state. Anthony Albanese, the new prime minister, chose Sydney MP Matt Thistlethwaite, 51, as a senior party figure.

Although creating a republic was not in Albanese's programme, past Labor leaders had pledged it. In a referendum in 1999, 55% of voters said no to a republic.

The Australian Republic Movement, which advocates for an Australian head of state, applauded the initiative.

"We are on our way," proclaimed Peter FitzSimons, a prominent republican, author and former rugby international.

"Let the record show, for the first time in the history of the Commonwealth, Australia has a member of the government singularly devoted to removing the crown, and helping Australia become a republic," he added.



Albanese's manifesto did not include a referendum on the Queen's removal, which had been promised by previous Labor leaders. Mr. Albanese, a lifelong republican, has previously called the change "inevitable."

Albanese said on Tuesday that Labor had won enough votes in the federal elections on May 21 to govern without the help of minor parties or independents. On July 26, the new parliament will convene.



