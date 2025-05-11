Just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to immediately cease all hostilities after four days of intense drone and missile exchanges, the intervening night between May 10 and 11 brought fresh anxieties — including blackouts, drone sightings, and heightened military alerts across multiple Indian states.

Former India cricketer and World Cup winner Virender Sehwag has taken a massive jibe at Pakistan after it violated the ceasefire agreement just hours after it came into effect.

On April 22, Many mothers lost their sons in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Asha Narwal, who lost her son, Lt Vinay Narwal, in the terror attack, remembered her son on Mother's Day, saying all the memories of her son are stored in her heart.

India-Pakistan ceasefire: What happened after Pak violated agreement | 10 key points