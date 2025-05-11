Just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to immediately cease all hostilities after four days of intense drone and missile exchanges, the intervening night between May 10 and 11 brought fresh anxieties — including blackouts, drone sightings, and heightened military alerts across multiple Indian states.

India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

On Saturday (May 10) evening, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect, starting at 1700 hrs the same day.

While announcing details of the ceasefire, Misri stressed India's "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations".

"Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," announced Misri.

However, just hours later, violations of the agreement were reported from across India. Here are 10 key developments you need to know:

1. Srinagar rocked by continues blasts

Soon after the ceasefire agreement's announcement, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was rocked by multiple and continued blasts.

J&K CM, reporting the blasts on X, stated, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"

2. Blackouts return to Punjab's border states

Late on Saturday, blackout measures were once again imposed in several places in Punjab — including Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka and others — shortly after being withdrawn earlier in the day.

3. Indian Army retaliates to Pakistan

In a late evening press briefing, Vikram Misri reported that India held Pakistan responsible for violating the ceasefire agreement and said that the Indian Army is retaliating.

"An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan."

"The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion," he added.

4. Pakistan claims to be 'committed' to truce

Hours after India said that Pakistan violated the agreement, Pakistan's foreign ministry asked its troops on the ground to exercise restraint.

While responding to media queries regarding India's statement on ceasefire violations, the spokesperson said that the Pakistani forces are handling the situation with "responsibility".

"Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, announced earlier today. Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," the spokesperson said.

"We believe that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on the ground should also exercise restraint," he added.

5. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation

Shortly after India confirmed a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the night of May 10, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed his nation and thanked the people for the last few days. In his speech, he addressed India as 'enemy' and gave special thanks to China and Türkiye with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

He also engaged in the usual stance taken by Pakistan and spoke about their response to India's strikes in the last few days.

6. Red Alert in Amritsar

At 5:24 AM, Amritsar's deputy commissioner confirmed that power has been restored but said that the "Red Alert" status will remain.

"We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance, and please don't panic," read the statement.

7. Firing incident in Nagrota

In Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, a firing exchange ensued after a sentry noticed suspicious movement near the parameter. As per a X post by the White Knight Corps, the sentry was injured in the brief exchange of fire, and a search operation was underway to track the intruder.

On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at #Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect.

Sentry sustained a minor injury.

8. Drone sightings in Gujarat

In Gujarat, drone sightings triggered emergency blackout orders in Kutch, Patan, Banaskantha, Jamnagar, and Santalpur Taluka. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on X, confirmed the sightings and urged residents to "say safe, don't panic".

9. Strategic blackouts in Rajasthan

Similar precautionary measures were reinstated in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan — both strategic locations in India's western sector bordering Pakistan.

10. Delhi Airport issues fresh advisory

As tensions remain high, Delhi airport, in its latest advisory, said that while airport operations continue as normal, "due to changing airspace dynamics and enhanced security protocols, some flight schedules and processing times at checkpoints may be affected."

