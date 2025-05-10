Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos meaning: Just days after India set in motion cross-border anti-terror 'Operation Sindoor' (May 7) to avenge the deaths of 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday (May 10) launched an attack code-named 'Operation Bunyan-un-Maroos'.

Under this operation, Pakistan early in the morning started indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB). Islamabad's military initiated heavy shelling of residential areas in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

What does 'Bunyan-un-Maroos' mean?

As per Pakistani news website Dawn, the name 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' translates to a concrete structure or firm foundation. As per the warring nation, the attack symbolises "national unity" and "resilience".

While Pakistan claims that it was targeting India's key military installations, visuals from ground residential areas were being targeted in the Pargwal, Kana Chakk, and Chhamb sectors of the Akhnoor area. Blasts were also heard in Srinagar, and in the Rajouri region, strikes caused property damage.

Pakistan attacks civil infrastructure in India

Pakistan Army on Saturday (10 May) claimed that India carried out missile attacks on three key Pakistan Air Force bases, including Nur Khan Military Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Airbase in Chakwal and Rafiqui Airbase in Shorkot, Jhang district. Islamabad alleged that India used an air-to-surface missile during the overnight attack.

Pakistan also claimed to have destroyed India's S-400 system at Adampur, destroyed airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, the BrahMos base at Nagrota, RT gun positions at Dehrangyari and Chandigarh Forward Ammunition Depot; as well as heavy damages to other military stations being propagated.

These false claims were debunked as "ludicrous" by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs during its special press briefing. You can read more by clicking on the link below.

