In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the administration of Chandigarh has invited youth citizens, above 18 years, to become 'civil defence volunteers' to assist during emergency preparedness.

During a press conference on Friday (May 9), the Deputy Commissioner of UT Chandigarh said that the civil defence enrolment and training camp will take place on 10 May at 10:30 pm in Tagore Theatre.

Yadav also issued an order on Friday, directing that all shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants, clubs and shops (except medical stores) shall remain closed from 7 pm on May 9 till 6 am on May 10. Following the order, a complete shutdown of shops was seen in Chandigarh from 7 pm.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta also requested market associations to turn off display board lighting and see to it that there are no internal or external lights on in business establishments on Friday evening. Mohali District Magistrate Komal Mittal also imposed night ban with the shut down of cinema halls and shopping malls in the district from 8 pm to 6 am with immediate effect.

"I am ready to give my life for India. We have filed the form; we are ready to do whatever is expected from us..." says, Karan Chopra, a resident



This comes as residents gathered following an announcement made for civil defence volunteers by Deputy Commissioner of UT… pic.twitter.com/quIuMYB5y8 — WION (@WIONews) May 10, 2025

"We are here to provide our services to our nation. We have filled the form (for volunteer service)..." says Parambir Singh, a resident



This comes as residents gathered following an announcement made for civil defence volunteers by Deputy Commissioner of UT Chandigarh



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/5jDeOt3DX4 — WION (@WIONews) May 10, 2025

Authorities in Chandigarh and Mohali have also imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers. Invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Chandigarh DM order prohibited the use of firecrackers during weddings, festivals, and other celebrations due to the potential threat of misuse by anti-social elements and the panic such noise could cause among the public.

“The ban will be in effect from May 9 to July 7, 2025. Violations will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The order has been issued in public interest and will be widely publicised through official and media channels,” read the order.

