Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll, Oscars and more!

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Death toll in China's coronavirus crosses 900 as WHO sends team to investigate

The coronavirus death toll in China rose to above nine hundred with over 40,000 infected overtaking the global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.

Iowa caucus: Buttigieg takes a narrow lead over Sanders

US Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg collected 14 votes and won the tumultuous Iowa caucuses, news agency AFP reported quoting state party on Sunday.

Natalie Portman honours women directors snubbed by Oscars with her gown

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman stunned at the Oscars red carpet as she honoured all women directors last year that failed to get recognised by The Academy.

'It's like a dream come true': Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali after WC victory

The Bangla Tigers have been declared the World Champions for the first time in the history of cricket.

WATCH | Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa visits holy Buddhist sites