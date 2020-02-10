Iowa caucus: Buttigieg takes a narrow lead over Sanders 

US Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg collected 14 votes and won the tumultuous Iowa caucuses, news agency AFP reported quoting state party on Sunday.

Bernie Sanders came second with 12 votes.

The Iowa caucus result was marred by inconsistencies and multiple technical issues, and the outcome has been subject to complaints and demands for a "recanvassing" check of the vote.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders, the leftist senator from Vermont, were separated by a razor-thin margin in the caucuses held on Monday.

Senator Elizabeth Warren won eight delegates while former vice president Joe Biden won six and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar won one.

"You can expect us to be asking the Iowa Democratic party for a recanvass of the discrepancies that we have identified and found for them," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told CNN on Sunday.

"It's been handled incompetently from our perspective."

The national Democratic party chairman has ordered a review of the results following the technological problems and as doubts were raised about the accuracy of the process.

(With inputs from AFP)