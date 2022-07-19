Monkeys kill a four-month infant in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district by throwing him off the roof

An infant aged four months has died in Dunka village, Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh after a group of monkeys grabbed the kid and threw him off a three-storey building. Reportedly, the father and mother along with the infant were taking a stroll on the terrace with the baby in the father's arms. However, suddenly, a posse of notorious monkeys descended upon the roof and attacked the parents.

Nirdesh Upadhyay, the father, along with his wife tried to run for the stairs but lost his balance as the baby dropped from his arms. A few other monkeys seized the opportunity, snatched the baby and left the spot.

The father, upon losing his baby cried hoarse for help but before the family members could understand the gravity of the situation and rush for help, the baby was flung high off the terrace and into the ground. According to medical reports, the baby died on the spot. Local reports have stated that apart from the father, one other family member was also attacked by the monkeys.

Read More: Monkey with a knife running riot and terrorising Brazilian town for a week

What makes the incident even more heartbreaking is the fact that the family was preparing for the name-day ceremony of the little kid. However, the baby, who had barely stepped into the world and was yet to be named by his loved ones, departed nameless.

Lalit Verma, Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests was apprised of the fateful incident and he immediately dispatched his team of forest department to conduct an investigation and capture the stray monkeys, wreaking havoc in the lives of ordinary citizens.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been registered. As reported by WION, in June, a month-old baby was snatched from his mother Mwamgongo, western Tanzania while she was breastfeeding him. The boy suffered serious wounds and died during emergency medical treatment.

Read More: Monkeys kill month-old baby after snatching boy from breastfeeding mother in Tanzania

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: