Monkeys kill month-old baby after snatching boy from breastfeeding mother in Tanzania

In a freaky incident, a group of monkeys seems to have killed a month-old baby after snatching it from the mother in Mwamgongo, western Tanzania. At the time of the incident, the baby called Luhaiba was being breastfed by mother Shayima. The monkeys, who seemed to have invaded the property, grabbed the boy. In the incident, the boy sustained injuries on his head and neck. He seems to have died during emergency medical treatment. In an attempt to save Luhaiba from the grasp of the monkeys, the villagers tried to use force, regional commander James Manyama said.

On seeing this, the animals lashed out at the child and killed him, reported Tanzanian newspaper ‘The Citizen’. Manyama said, "She screamed for help and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child – identified as Luhaiba Said - back from the troop of monkeys. When they tried to take him back by force he got injured on the head and the neck."

"It should be noted that Mwamgongo village shares a border with Gombe National Park. Incidents of animals invading villages are not uncommon," the commander added.

