Trapped in car’s grille, ‘lucky’ rabbit survives perilous road journey of over 30 miles in UK

In what can be called a miracle, a rabbit, who had got trapped in the grille of a car on getting hit by the driver, has survived a perilous journey of over 30 miles, media reports said. The incident happened in Wales on last Tuesday. The 46-year-old driver, Mark Pearson, was driving from Pwllheli to Bangor. On the outskirts of Nefyn, Pearson heard a loud “thump”. After hearing the noise, Pearson checked the rear-view mirror but as he could not find anything, he carried on driving to work. After some hours, a colleague informed Pearson that a rabbit was stuck in his bumper.

On Facebook, Pearson, who is from Pwllheli, posted that he feared that he would find “half a rabbit”. “I was surprised to find this lucky fella had gone through the grille and got trapped in an enclosed compartment. We really couldn’t figure out how it got in there until we realised the grill was snapped so it’s hit it, gone through it and the plastic has gone back into place. I didn’t know whether to call the RAC or the RSPCA,” Pearson said.

After going into “Operation Bugs” mode, Pearson said that he removed the grille to release the rabbit. Pearson had to “wrestle” with the animal to free it. “Apart from a bit of a dried nose bleed, it seemed uninjured,” Pearson said. The rabbit was released into a “wooded Shangri-la” near Parc Menai, Bangor.

