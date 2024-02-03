MLA poaching case: Delhi crime branch says notice to be given personally to CM Kejriwal, not other officials

A political rift continues to be played out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the latest surrounding the allegations leveled by the latter that the ruling party at centre is bribing AAP MLAs.

In the latest, the Delhi Police Crime Branch officials reached the Civil Lines residence of APP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again on Saturday (Feb 3). The officials were present there to serve Kejriwal a notice after BJP complained about the allegation against the party at the centre.

Media reports citing sources said that upon office denied giving the notice to the Chief Minister’s office officials. According to CMO sources quoted by media reports, the police's intention appeared to be tarnishing the Chief Minister's reputation by inviting the media crew at the CM resident rather than simply delivering the notice.

“The police’s aim is to defame the CM, not to serve the notice,” the sources added.

Reacting to the claims, a top Crime Branch officer said the notice will be given to CM Kejriwal in person and will not be handed over to any of his officials.

He added that they will also be some preliminary interrogation ahead of giving notice to the Delhi CM.

Notably, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP attempted to lure seven of his MLAs with Rs 25 crore ($250 million) each in an alleged attempt to poach them. Police sources reportedly revealed that a notice has been issued to Kejriwal, containing questions prompting him to provide evidence supporting his allegations.

Crime Branch officials also reportedly reached at the residences of Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi to serve a notice. A separate team from Kotwali division also arrived at Atishi's office on Friday (Feb 2) however the leader is currently is in Chandigarh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that its MLAs and councillors were put under house arrest while thousands of party workers were detained by the Delhi police.

The BJP, at the same time, staged a protest outside the AAP headquarters over the alleged corruption in the Kejriwal government. Because the proximity of the two party offices is less than 1 km, security was heightened in the national capital. There were multiple layers of police barriers along with stringent checks on passersby.