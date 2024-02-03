India: State lawmaker in Maharashtra arrested for firing inside police station

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from India's western state of Maharashtra has been arrested after he allegedly firing a gun at a member from different party inside a police station in Ulhasnagar. BJP's Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ganpat Gaikwad and his two associates have been arrested by Thane Police. The MLA allegedly opened fire at Mahesh Gaikwad, a city president of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) inside the police station. Ulhasnagar, the city where the police station is located is less than 100 kilometres away from state capital Mumbai.