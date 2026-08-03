/MeT warns of torrential rain, flash floods and landslides in J&K

The Meteorological Department (MeT) in Jammu and Kashmir has forecast torrential rain and brief but intense spells of heavy showers across many parts of the Union Territory over the next five days, prompting the authorities to issue an advisory warning of possible flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the MeT Department in Srinagar, widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected at multiple locations, particularly during the afternoon, evening and early morning hours. Several districts in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions are likely to receive heavy rainfall, with isolated areas expected to witness torrential downpours.

Three days of rain forecast

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The MeT Department said that fromAugust 5 to August 7, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places across Jammu and Kashmir, while a few locations may experience intense heavy showers. BetweenAugust 8 and August 10, rainfall activity is expected to continue, with isolated places likely to receive brief but intense spells of rain before the weather gradually improves and precipitation decreases.

The advisory particularly highlights the possibility of intense and torrential rainfall in districts of theJammu divisiononAugust 3 and 4, where the risk of weather-related incidents is expected to be higher.

Authorities have cautioned that the expected heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas over the next five days. People, especially those living in flood-prone and landslide-prone regions, have been advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and follow updates and advisories issued by the administration and the Meteorological Department.