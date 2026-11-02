/Mehbooba accuses NC of double standards, says its politics fuel distrust of Kashmiris

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the National Conference (NC) and its president, Farooq Abdullah, of double standards over Pakistan, alleging that the party’s shifting political positions had deepened the trust deficit between Kashmiris and the rest of the country.

Addressing party workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here on the PDP’s foundation day, Mufti criticised Abdullah’s recent remarks portraying Pakistan’s continued international advocacy of the Kashmir issue as a form of protection for Kashmiris.

“Today, they claim Pakistan is our protector, implying that the average Kashmiri holds sympathy for Pakistan, even though just days ago they were speaking against it,” she said, alleging that such statements reinforce suspicion against ordinary Kashmiris.

Mufti blamed the NC’s past politics around Pakistan, plebiscite and autonomy for contributing to the perception of Kashmiris as suspect. She accused the party of misleading people by repeatedly shifting its political position and alleged that its approach had also contributed to the region’s troubled past.

Raising concerns over what she described as persistent discrimination, Mufti questioned the harassment of Kashmiri youth, dismissals of government employees, passport-related restrictions and alleged land rights violations. She also flagged the targeting of Kashmiris in Haryana and concerns over the eviction of Gujjar and Bakarwal communities.

“Why does India harbour such deep suspicion towards us?” she asked, arguing that peace cannot be sustained through force and restrictions alone.

Calling for meaningful dialogue between New Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said the prevailing discontent could not be suppressed indefinitely and urged the Centre to address the grievances of the region’s people.

She contrasted the NC’s politics with that of her father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, crediting him with pursuing reconciliation and better relations with New Delhi. She said the PDP was founded to restore the dignity and identity of Jammu and Kashmir, without any hidden agenda. Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the “crown of India”, Mufti warned against attempts to diminish the region’s identity and stressed the need to rebuild trust.